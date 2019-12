By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Grievances pertaining to mosquito menace, overflowing of drainage and defunct streetlights in various parts of the city were reported to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh during ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ programme organised at VMC office on Monday.

During the programme, residents of Vidhyadharapuram complained to the civic chief about drinking water problem in their locality.