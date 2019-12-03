One dies after woman, two sons consume poison near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman from Mustabad village under Gannavaram police station limits attempted suicide by consuming poison along with her two sons on Monday. While the younger son died, the woman and elder son were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada.

According to Gannavaram police, Konda Ankamma (27) consumed rat poison and gave the same to her two sons K Hemanth (7) and K Shankar (4) on Sunday morning after her husband Kotaih left home. The police further said the poison reacted late in the night, as Shankar died at around 1 am on Monday. Meanwhile, the situation of the other two is said to be critical.

"There were neither any family disputes nor known financial problems in the house. We are looking into the probable reasons," SI Srinivas said. A case under Section 174 of CrPc has been registered and the investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline