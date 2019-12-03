Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway station bags ISO 14001: 2015 certification for three years

To maintain validity of the certification for the next three years, two surveillance audits will be conducted in 2020 and 2021.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada railway station has bagged the prestigious ISO 14001:2015 certification for a period of three years from December 2 to December 1, 2022 for implementing an efficient environmental management system. A two stage audit was conducted at the station in November as part of the procedure for issuing the certification. 

The audit teams have suggested few improvements to the railway officials. To maintain validity of the certification for the next three years, two surveillance audits will be conducted in 2020 and 2021.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed Indian Railways to identify 36 stations which can be developed as eco-smart stations. Accordingly, the South Central Railway (SCR) identified three stations within its zone- Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Vijayawada. The NGT has laid down norms for achieving environment standard certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the selected railway stations as soon as possible.

These stations have to comply to 10 major parameters with respect to ‘ISO-14001’ certification.  They include cleanliness at stations, disposal of solid waste, providing pet bottle crusher machines, taking up anti-littering activities, water management, preventing defecation along railway tracks, removal of encroachments, energy management, afforestation and plantation.

Earlier this year in March, the Vijayawada railway station was designated a ‘Green Railway Station’ and received a ‘Gold Rating’ from CII-IGBC. The station has also achieved fourth rank, three years in a row in the Swachhta survey conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI) 2017 onwards.

"Achieving ISO 14001 certification, has proved that we are aware of our environmezntal obligations and are aiming to reduce our carbon footprint," said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas. He congratulated senior  DEnHM Ram Chandra Sahoo and his team for bagging the certification and lauded their efforts in maintaining high standards in passenger amenities and rail operations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada railway station South Central Railway National Green Tribunal Bureau of Indian Standards ISO certificate
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp