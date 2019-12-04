Firm allowed to draw water during floods

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department issued an order permitting Saraswathi Power and Industries Pvt. Ltd., located in Chennayapalem and Vemavaram villages in Machavaram Mandal of Guntur district, for drawl of 0.0689 TMC of surplus water per annum during the flood time in monsoon season from Krishna River.

The department has accorded permission for a period of 5 years, under the condition of payment of water royalty charges at `5.50 per 1,000 gallons. The government said that the water could be drawn only during flooding and asked the firm to build storage units for storing water for non-supply period. It also clarified that priority will be given for drinking and irrigation purposes when reservoir receives lean flows.