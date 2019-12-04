VMC serves notices on multiplexes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost a week after carrying out surprise checks at multiplexes and single screen theaters, the revenue department officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have started serving notices on those failing to provide free parking facility to the public on their premises.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, VMC additional commissioner (revenue) D Venkata Lakshmi said the city has around five multiplexes and 35 single screen theaters spread across the city. “As part of our inspection carried out on November 27, we directed the managements of multiplexes and single screen theaters to ensure free parking facility to customers at their premises following directions given by the Consumer Court. However, few of them have started free parking facility for the public and the rest are yet to follow suit,” she said, adding, “As per the directions from municipal commissioner, we started serving notices to the managements of multiplexes.”