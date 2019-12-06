Home Cities Vijayawada

Four youth die in Vijayawada as their speeding car rams into parked van

The driver was reportedly driving at over 100 kmph speed while speaking on the phone, which is being suspected as the main reason behind the incident.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Four youths died on the spot after their speeding car rammed into a parked minivan at Ambarpet near Nandigama town in Krishna district on Thursday evening.

Nandigama Town Sub-Inspector Hari Prasad said the deceased were identified as Aravind Seshan (20), Manoj (21), Durga Prasad (25) and Anil (25). All were natives of Nandigama town and pursuing their graduation at a private college.

According to the locals, the incident happened at around 4.45 pm, when four of them were travelling from Nandigama to Vijayawada.

At that moment, the driver was reportedly driving at over 100 kmph speed, while speaking on phone, which is being suspected as the main reason behind the incident. Upon receiving information, a team of police officers rushed to the spot and examined the scene.

“All the four bodies were mangled in the wreckage. The bodies were shifted to Nandigama GGH for post-mortem. A case under Section 304A of IPC (death due to negligence) was registered at Nandigama police station. The investigation is on,” the SI said.

