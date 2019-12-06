Home Cities Vijayawada

YSR Kanti Velugu scheme: Krishna district officials compiling list of beneficiaries

The rolls have to be compiled by December 15 and the scheme will be in effect from January 1, 2020.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district officials are making arrangements for the implementation of the third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu scheme by preparing list of eligible beneficiaries.

The rolls have to be compiled by December 15 and the scheme will be in effect from January 1, 2020.

Village and ward secretariat volunteers have been given the responsibility of identifying patients in the district suffering from life-threatening diseases such as thalassemia or disabilities including paralysis.

Currently, the State government offers Rs 10,000 every month as pension to those suffering from chronic ailments.

In addition to these, thalassemia major, sickle cell disorder and haemophilia have been added to the list. They too will get Rs 10,000 as pension every month.

As of now, patients suffering from bilateral elephantiasis grade 4, paralysis confining the person to wheelchair or bed, severe muscular dystrophy, accident victims confined to wheelchair or bed and chronic kidney disease patients (stage 3,4  and 5) who are not on dialysis receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

In the second phase of Kanti Velugu,  21,185 students were screened, out of which 7,130 students were requested to get spectacles and 2883 students were sent to eye hospitals for advanced treatment.

All screenings were completed by December 15 and special teams were formed to take up screenings in urban areas.

The third phase of screenings will start from January as part of phase-3 of the scheme.

