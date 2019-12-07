Rs 3 crore research grant, TIFR Professor first recipient

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Scholarships to the tune of Rs 3 crore will be given by Sree Padmavati Venkateswara Foundation to researchers across the country from next year, under the Sree PVF Research Grant programme.

Founder and director of the programme Dr C Nageswara Rao said that every year, the foundation will give Rs 1 crore to each project. “In total we will disburse Rs 3 crore. Each researcher will get it in three phases - Rs 1 crore per year. Accordingly, we plan to fund three projects per year,” he added.

Professor Vidita Vaidya from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai has been selected as the first beneficiary. Her topic is ‘Stress at young age leading to changes in brain, eventually leading to behavioural pattern changes’.