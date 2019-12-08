10th National karate championship begins in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 10th national open karate championship began at DRR Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. Nearly 1,000 participants from seven States - Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh participated in the tournament.

On day one, Telangana came at top of the scoreboard with 12 prizes, followed by the host State with 10. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu came at 3rd and 4th position by winning eight and five prizes respectively.

Green, orange, yellow, blue and purple belt participants competed on the first day, while brown and black belt holders will spar on Sunday.

“We are happy to get such a response. Next year, we hope participants from the entire country take part,” said B Saidulu, an organiser. The championship was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani and AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.