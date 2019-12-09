Andhra Pradesh SRTC unions angry over non-disclosure of merger info
If our demands are not met we will once again meet Chief Minister in this regard says, RTC vice chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu.
Published: 09th December 2019 10:33 AM | Last Updated: 09th December 2019 10:33 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC Employees Union (EU) leaders have expressed their objection to the management for not disclosing the information drafted by the seven-member working group in their final report to be submitted to the State government.
RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener P Damodar on Sunday said that the employees are confused regarding the content in the report prepared by the group headed by R&B (principal secretary), RTC vice chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu.
“If our demands are not met we will once again meet Chief Minister in this regard,’’ he added.