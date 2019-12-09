Andhra Pradesh SRTC unions angry over non-disclosure of merger info

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC Employees Union (EU) leaders have expressed their objection to the management for not disclosing the information drafted by the seven-member working group in their final report to be submitted to the State government.

RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener P Damodar on Sunday said that the employees are confused regarding the content in the report prepared by the group headed by R&B (principal secretary), RTC vice chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu.

“If our demands are not met we will once again meet Chief Minister in this regard,’’ he added.