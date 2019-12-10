5th Amaravati Poetic Prism from December 21 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) will organise the 5th international multi-lingual poetry meet titled ‘Amaravati Poetic Prism-2019’ at Novotel Vijayawada Varun on December 21 and 22, said CCVA founder Y Harish Chandra Prasad.

A poster in this regard was unveiled by the CCVA founder along with honorary literary advisor Padmaja Iyengar and Malaxmi Properties Realcon Private Limited CEO Sandeep Mandava on Monday.

Speaking to the media here, Prasad said that as many as 130 poets from 16 countries, representing 39 Indian and world languages, will come to Vijayawada in order to attend the poetic meet. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will grace the event as chief guest and inaugurate the two-day programme at 10 am on December 21, he added.

Elaborating further, the CCVA founder said that fifth edition of poetic prism features poetry of some of the top poets of the country and also from those across the globe, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri, Jnanpith awardee and Sahitya Akademi awardees in different languages.

“We are also inviting the students to the meet in order to make them aware of the importance of literature. Reputed poets from across the globe will participate in a two-day session to be organised at PB Siddhartha Degree College. Details will be announced shortly,” Prasad said.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmaja Iyengar said that poets from Bangladesh, Bhutan, France, Germany, Italy, Mauritius, Netherlands, Oman, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Switzerland, USA and Uzbekistan have been invited. Poets who compose poems in rare regional languages such as Bodo, Dogri, Lisan-ud-Dawat, Pali, Pnar, Santali, Sindhi will also take part in the meet, she added.