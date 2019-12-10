Amaravati Runners to organise 10K run in city on December 22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective of making people health conscious, Amaravati Runners will organise a 10-km run under the theme ‘Run Miles Spread Smiles’ in the city on December 22, said organisation president R Ramesh Babu.

In a press release issued here on Monday Ramesh Babu said, “We expect at least 2,500 participants to enrol for the second edition of the event. So far, 750 persons have enrolled for the 10-km run. The 5-km run will also be held on the same day. Last year’s run evoked good response from the public with around 4,700 participating in the event,’’ he said.

Elaborating further, Ramesh said that run will be flagged off from IGMC Stadium on Mahatma Gandhi Road. The event will also highlight the importance of eliminating single-use plastic under the theme ‘Protect nature, say no to plastics’ being promoted by Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh. Interested participants should report for the event at 5:30 am on the day of the walk.

“The registration fee for the 10-km run is Rs 600 and Rs 400 will be charged for the 5-km run, he added.

For details regarding registration, interested participants can log on to the website, www.amaravatirunners.com.