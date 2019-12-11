Home Cities Vijayawada

All market yards in Andhra Pradesh to sell onions at Rs 25 per kg from December 13

Discussion on spiralling onion price rocks Assembly once again as Opposition demands supply through fair price shops in the State

Published: 11th December 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

For representational purposes. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Andhra Pradesh was the only State that supplied onions at Rs 25 per kg, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would supply them at the subsidised price in all agriculture market yards, apart from the 101 outlets in rythu bazaars, from Friday.

Intervening in the short discussion on onion shortage in the Assembly on Tuesday—the second day of the winter session, the Chief Minister said onion price in the States that had interventions was much higher when compared to Rs 25 per kg in AP. 

“In the neighbouring Telangana, subsidised onions are available only in one rythu bazaar, that too at Rs 45 per kg. The subsidised price in the other States — Bihar (Rs 35), West Bengal (Rs 59), Tamil Nadu (Rs 49), and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50) — is much higher,” he observed.

“No State has procured onions from open market to supply them at subsidised price and we are doing it in 101 rythu bazaars,” Jagan said. 

The discussion on spiralling onion price rocked the Assembly once again, with the ruling and opposition parties hurling charges and counter-charges.

The death of one Sambi Reddy due to cardiac arrest in Gudivada rythu bazaar on Monday, became the focus of heated argument.

The ruling party leaders alleged that the opposition TDP was politicising the death of the 65-year-old.

Quoting the statement of the deceased’s kin, the YSRC leaders said the TDP had malafide intentions to defame the government. They played a video clip in which the kin was heard saying that Samba Reddy did not go to the rythu bazaar to buy onions, and that a section of the media insisted that they vouch for it as they would get ex gratia.

However, the TDP sought to know why was the government ‘forcing’ people to stand in queues for hours in rythu bazaars. “The government should rather supply onions through fair price shops,” they insisted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra onions price Onions price hike
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp