Centre asks for audit report on Polavaram 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing that the Andhra Pradesh government should work in a ‘proactive’ manner pertaining to Polavaram irrigation project, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that funds for the national project would be released only when the State submits the audit reports of the expenditure made prior to April 1, 2014.

He noted that the State submitted audit reports only for Rs 3,000 crore of the Rs 5,130 crore spent on the project and added that approval for the revised cost estimates (RCE) could be given only after the reports for the remaining amount are furnished.

Replying to the queries of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Congress MPs KVP Ramachandra Rao and T Subbarami Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Union minister said, “After the approval of technical advisory committee (TAC), the Ministry of Finance constituted the RCE committee which sought audit reports of the expenditure made prior to Polavaram being declared a national project.

For about Rs 2,000 crore, audit reports need to be furnished. Until these reports are submitted, it will not be possible to finalise the cost necessary for the revised detailed project report’s approval. Similarly, further release of funds, including the recently approved Rs 1,850 crore, can’t be done.”

Ramachandra Rao, while giving a calling attention notice on the irrigation projects, underlined the need for Centre’s cooperation for the speedy construction of Polavaram. As part of the discussion, Vijayasai Reddy, in the wake of the delay in approving the revised DPR, sought to know the terms of reference and time given to the RCE committee for submission of its report.

He asked the Jal Shakti Minister to shed light on the ministry’s plan to release funds, recalling that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to PM Narendra Modi in October requesting the release of Rs 16,000 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced.