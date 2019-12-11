Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre asks for audit report on Polavaram 

For about Rs 2,000 crore, audit reports need to be furnished.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Polavaram irrigation project

Polavaram irrigation project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing that the Andhra Pradesh government should work in a ‘proactive’ manner pertaining to Polavaram irrigation project, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that funds for the national project would be released only when the State submits the audit reports of the expenditure made prior to April 1, 2014. 

He noted that the State submitted audit reports only for Rs 3,000 crore of the Rs 5,130 crore spent on the project and added that approval for the revised cost estimates (RCE) could be given only after the reports for the remaining amount are furnished.

Replying to the queries of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Congress MPs KVP Ramachandra Rao and T Subbarami Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Union minister said, “After the approval of technical advisory committee (TAC), the Ministry of Finance constituted the RCE committee which sought audit reports of the expenditure made prior to Polavaram being declared a national project.

For about Rs 2,000 crore, audit reports need to be furnished. Until these reports are submitted, it will not be possible to finalise the cost necessary for the revised detailed project report’s approval. Similarly, further release of funds, including the recently approved Rs 1,850 crore, can’t be done.” 

Ramachandra Rao, while giving a calling attention notice on the irrigation projects, underlined the need for Centre’s cooperation for the speedy construction of Polavaram. As part of the discussion, Vijayasai Reddy, in the wake of the delay in approving the revised DPR, sought to know the terms of reference and time given to the RCE committee for submission of its report. 

He asked the Jal Shakti Minister to shed light on the ministry’s plan to release funds, recalling that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to PM Narendra Modi in October requesting the release of Rs 16,000 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Polavaram irrigation project
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp