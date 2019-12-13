Andhra Prdaesh government suspends IRS officer Krishna Kishore, orders probe 

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued an order suspending IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, who is on deputation to AP and attached to the General Administration Department, in connection with the alleged irregularities that took place while he was the CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

The previous TDP government set up the APEDB for attracting investments and improving the ease of doing business in the State. Kishore, a 1990 batch IRS officer, was appointed APEDB CEO in September, 2015 and he continued in the post till the formation of the YSRC government in May this year.

The government directed the Director General of ACB and Director General of CID to investigate the matter after registering a case against Kishore and take necessary action within six months. He has been asked not to leave the State headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority during the period in which the suspension order is in force.

The government had taken action against him based on a report submitted by the Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department. “Several irregularities and large scale misappropriation of funds have been found during the APEDB internal audit taken up by the Industries Department. There is scope for committing irregularities as the APEDB is not required to take approval from the government for financial expenditure incurred from the budget for carrying out its activities as per its rules,” sources said.