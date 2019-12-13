TPA urges Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to develop roads, footpaths 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association (TPA) has urged Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to spend Rs 50 crore sanctioned by the State government for improving basic infrastructure in the city including restoration of footpaths and development of roads and drains by adopting latest technologies.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the municipal commissioner on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that development of footpaths will play a vital role in easing vehicular traffic in the city. He pointed out that despite constructing footpaths on major roads like MG Road and Eluru Road, they are not serving the purpose due to encroachment by business establishments. In this regard, there is an urgent need to conduct an eviction drive on both the roads and make the existing footpaths accessible to pedestrians, he urged.

“We have formulated an action plan to highlight the issue and will conduct demonstrations in various junctions of the city to sensitise the public about the importance of developing footpaths, roads and drains using latest technologies,’’ said association president V Sambi Reddy. “If the civic body is committed to the welfare of its citizens, it should spend the sanctioned Rs 50 crore funds for developing footpaths on the roads in question in order to reduce road accidents involving pedestrians,” he added.