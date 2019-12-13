Home Cities Vijayawada

TPA urges Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to develop roads, footpaths 

 A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the municipal commissioner on Thursday.

Published: 13th December 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada roads

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Taxpayers Association (TPA) has urged Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to spend Rs 50 crore sanctioned by the State government for improving basic infrastructure in the city including restoration of footpaths and development of roads and drains by adopting latest technologies.

 A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the municipal commissioner  on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference here, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that development of footpaths will play a vital role in easing vehicular traffic in the city. He pointed out that despite constructing footpaths on major roads like MG Road and Eluru Road, they are not serving the purpose due to encroachment by business establishments. In this regard, there is an urgent need to conduct an eviction drive on both the roads and make the existing footpaths accessible to pedestrians, he urged.

 “We have formulated an action plan to highlight the issue and will conduct demonstrations in various junctions of the city to sensitise the public about the importance of developing footpaths, roads and drains using latest technologies,’’ said association president V Sambi Reddy. “If the civic body is committed to the welfare of its citizens, it should spend the sanctioned Rs 50 crore funds for developing footpaths on the roads in question in order to reduce road accidents involving pedestrians,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taxpayers Association Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC Vijayawada road development
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp