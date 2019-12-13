Vijayawada girls showcase skills post martial arts workshop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of girls across all colleges of the city gathered at the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College grounds to showcase their martial arts skills on Thursday.These students were trained by K Sagarika in a five-day workshop organised by the Akhila Bharati Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“We taught several moves that they can use for self-defence when the situation demands. Teaching martial arts is like first aid training. These moves work as first aid when a girl is approached by people with negative intentions. The aim is to enable them to save themselves. Apart from buying some time to call for help, certain moves taught to them, if used properly, have the capacity to hurt the attackers in a way that they won’t be able to get up once hit,” said the trainer.

Nearly 500 students participated in the presentation session, which was the final part of the workshop.

“In the modern times, when the female community is unsafe even in bright daylight, it is important that they are made strong enough to fight for themselves. Thus, we decided to conduct this workshop,” said ABVP State organising secretary Ch Manikanta. B Sangeetha, one of the students who participated in the workshop, opined that such training sessions should be conducted often to keep the girls situation-ready.