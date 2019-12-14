Home Cities Vijayawada

English medium: Bridge courses for students of classes I to VI from January

According to officials of the school education department, the bridge courses will aid students in transitioning from Telugu medium to English medium.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Following the State government’s decision to introduce English as medium of instruction in all government schools for classes I to VI, the officials concerned are planning to conduct bridge courses for the students. In this regard, the officials held a workshop with experts from other states and reputed institutions. The bridge course is likely to take place from January 2020.

According to officials of the school education department, the bridge courses will aid students in transitioning from Telugu medium to English medium. They will undergo a six to eight week course which will conclude in May. As part of the initiative, the students will be taught part of the syllabus from the class they are going to be promoted in addition to the syllabus of the classes they currently study in. For example, a student of class three in the academic year 2020-21, will be taught certain topics from class four in addition to his own syllabus.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B Pratap Reddy said, “The bridge courses have been prepared so that students feel more confident about switching from Telugu to English medium. The course will be of six to eight week duration where they will gain in-depth knowledge of different subjects. Experts have been consulted regarding this initiative. We will conduct the course during summer vacations.”

Experts from SCERT Kerala, Anna University, Ambedkar University, Regional Institute of English -Bangalore,  Azim Premji University and English and Foreign Languages University took part in the workshop regarding bridge courses for the students on Friday. State HRD Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Education department officials also took part and discussed topics to be included in the course.



