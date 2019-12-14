Home Cities Vijayawada

FOG PASS devices for Secunderabad, Vijayawada division

The officials concerned have given 250 devices each to Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions for the same.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has started supplying FOG PASS devices to loco pilots for ensuring smooth train operations using latest technology. The officials concerned have given 250 devices each to Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions for the same.

In a press release issued here on Friday, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the FOG PASS device is a GPS based hand held portable device which alerts the crew during foggy weather about signs and symbols.

Entire data of a particular section like location of signals, stations, level crossing gates, warning boards, curves and gradients are mapped with GPS and fed in to the device. These devices have a screen on which details are displayed and come with a voice assistant.

Rakesh said that during the thick fogs, loco pilots find it difficult to see signals.As a result, they are forced to restrict speed of the train resulting in loss of punctuality.“The device displays details of upcoming three landmarks along with distance from current location. Audio alerts are given around 500 metres before approaching landmarks,’’ he said.Since alerts are issued by the device before approaching any signal, constant speed can be maintained  resulting in no loss of punctuality.

