Meters to prevent water wastage on the cards

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to conserve drinking water and make residents utilise it judiciously, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to install 25,000 water meters in 28 of the 59 divisions of the city in the first phase. A survey is being conducted by the officials concerned to identify the respective divisions, corporation sources claimed.

As per reports, the civic body has a target revenue of `40 crore this fiscal via collection of water tax from the people. Installing water meters in business establishments, function halls, theatres and industries will augment revenue for the corporation. For the last 10 years, the corporation has been trying to install water meters in the city, but failed to materialise the project after facing severe criticism from the public. Once again, the proposal has surfaced as one of the prerequisite conditions for the AMRUT scheme is installation of water meters for household connections in order to lower revenue losses for the corporation and curb water wastage, which has been on the rise over the years.

“The civic body’s proposal of installing water meters for household service connections is deplorable as it will empty the pockets of the denizens due to more taxation,’’ Taxpayers’ Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said. He said why the VMC officials are showing keen interest in installing such meters in the city by making claims of supplying drinking water 24/7 at a time when suburban localities such as Vambay Colony and Payakapuram are reeling from severe drinking water crisis during the summer season. The VMC’s proposal would adversely affect the poor as well as the common people if water is considered to be a tradable commodity, he said, adding that their association would agitate if the civic body materialises such a proposal.

“We are expecting that installation of water meters in individual houses will reduce wastage of water, as consumers will be charged based on their consumption,’’ a senior VMC official told TNIE. He said that water meter installation is a mandatory measure under AMRUT scheme and a family on an average needs 150 litres of water per day. If the consumption exceeds that threshold, the person has to met out extra charges, which imply people cannot afford to misuse it anymore.

The official informed that proposals have been formulated for the installation of water meters in nine divisions each, under three administrative circles of the city and are planning to utilise `95 crore funds sanctioned to VMC under AMRUT scheme.

Commenting on the infrastructure for water supply, he said that estimates are being prepared to replace defunct water pipelines and prevent mixing of sewage in drinking water by developing a mechanism, he said.The civic body is welcoming the decision of reverse tendering for procuring meters, he added.