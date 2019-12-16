Andhra Pradesh revolutionary leader Potti Sreeramulu remembered in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Creativity and Cultural Commission along with the district administration conducted an event to mark the 67th death anniversary of the Indian revolutionary Potti Sreeramulu at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao said, "The sacrifices made by him have been imprinted in the minds of people forever and will be carried forward by the newer generations as well. His 58 days of fast played an instrumental role in carving out a separate State from Tamil Nadu. His contribution towards highlighting Telugu culture is one of the biggest reasons that we have our own identity today." The family members of Sreeramulu were honoured by the leaders.