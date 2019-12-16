Citizenship Act: Special booths set up for stranded passengers of cancelled trains in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of ongoing agitation at Uluberia station of Kharagpur division, the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has set up a special assistance booth and helpline numbers to guide the passengers, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas.

The DRM on Sunday said that special booking and refund counters have been set up at all major stations like Anakapalle, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada for the convenience of the passengers.

Frequent announcements regarding cancellation of trains and catering arrangements are being made for stranded passengers with assistance of catering inspectors at Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Tuni stations.

Elaborating further, the DRM said that for Train no 18646 (Hyderabad-Howrah) East Coast Express which was terminated at Anakapalle, about 986 reserved passengers of different classes were shifted to Train no 17016 (Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar) Visakha Express with assistance of TTEs, RPF staff and luggage porters of Anakapalle, who helped the passengers in shifting the luggage. Apart from that, staff have been deployed at all important stations of the north section of the division to guide stranded passengers. Branch Officers are monitoring the situation.

Crowd control measures have been adopted at various stations in order to provide hassle-free services to passengers, he said. On the occasion, Srinivas also appealed to the passengers to make use of helpline numbers and special assistance booths and requested them to cooperate with the management so that they can provide the best possible services under the current situation.

Frequent announcements are being made and special bulletins and information regarding cancelled trains are being displayed at all railway stations and on all social media platforms regularly, he added.

Helpline Numbers