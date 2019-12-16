Electric Traction Training Centre in Vijayawada bags energy conservation award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC) in Vijayawada has bagged the prestigious ‘Certificate of Merit’ award under universities/institutes category for saving one lakh units of electricity per annum.

Minister of State for Power RK Singh, presented the award to senior divisional electrical engineer (Vijayawada division) V Venkata Ramana at National Energy Conservation Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Saturday.

In all, South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged a total of four awards (including the award for ETTC, Vijayawada), which is the highest among all competing organisations.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal complimented the SCR team for their exemplary performance. He advised them to further the cause of reducing energy consumption. Vijayawada divisional railway manager P Srinivas said, ETTC’s win is an achievement for the dedicated workforce of the division.