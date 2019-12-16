Home Cities Vijayawada

Food delivery apps help ‘take away’ outlets thrive in Vijayawada

There are several restaurants and food outlets on food delivery portals that provide delicious food but when one tries to visit the place, a board saying ‘only take away’ might meet the customers.

Published: 16th December 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Online food delivering platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats.

Online food delivering platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats.

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the youth of the city becoming increasingly dependent on third-party online food delivery portals, several entrepreneurs are venturing into the food business, with comparatively low expenditure, through ‘take away’ food stalls.

There are several restaurants and food outlets on food delivery portals that provide delicious food but when one tries to visit the place, a board saying ‘only take away’ might meet the customers. "I had ordered food from a 'Vijayawada Rice Bowl'. As everyone at my home liked the food, we planned to go there and eat one weekend. Upon reaching there we discovered that there is no dining facility and one can only parcel food," said P Mrudula, one of the city residents.

Owner of one such outlet, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "These delivery portals have proved to be a bridge between us and our customers. I always wanted to have my own restaurant, but constructing and maintaining one needs a large investment. Acquiring that much amount in a short span of time, and that also in the F&B (food and beverages) field is next to impossible. So my friend and I decided to try our hand in opening a takeaway outlet."

He further said, "One can start such take away outlets anywhere, be it their own homes or a rented place, we have rented a small place with two rooms. In one room, we have the menu, displaying the available food items on a particular day and the other room is our office, where we accept orders." He added that he set up his business with an investment of Rs 80 lakh, as against the requirement of more than Rs 3 crore for a restaurant.

The online portals also aid those, who want to attract the niche of homemade food lovers. "Junk food and other cuisines are available at several restaurants, but there are many people, who have migrated to the city and seek taste of homemade food. I wanted to cater to such persons and started ‘V Foods’. There are five female cooks and we have rented a house with a big hall for cooking on two stoves at the same time. In the other room, I handle online orders. Starting from two to three orders per day, we have reached nearly 200 orders per day in a span of just three years. All thanks to food delivery services," said V Foods owner Dinesh Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swiggy Uber Eats Zomato Vijayawada Rice Bowl Takeaway restaurants Vijayawada food delivery
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp