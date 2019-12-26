Police search for 50 missing pigs in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bizarre incident, a person lodged a complaint with Gannavaram police on Wednesday morning alleging that more than 50 pigs went missing from his farm over the past few months.

According to Gannavaram police, they received a complaint from Rajesh who runs a pig farm in Society Peta under Gannavaram town limits.

He said that more than 50 pigs from his farm have gone missing and alleged that this could be a handiwork of his community members in order to take revenge.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a theft case and came to know that some locals were selling the pig meat at a market in Nuzvid.

“We took two persons into custody suspecting their role behind the theft,” a police official said. The police also managed to recover some of the pigs from the suspects.

“Around 900 kg of pork was stolen and illegally sold in the market. Since none of the pigs were kept in a closed enclosure, the accused took advantage,” the official added.