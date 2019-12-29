Home Cities Vijayawada

Dharmadhikari committee report is one-sided: Andhra Pradesh power utilities

As per the allocations made by the committee, 613 employees were allotted to AP and 502 to Telangana.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh power utilities have expressed dissatisfaction over the finalisation of electricity employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by the Supreme Court-appointed one-man Justice DM Dharmadhikari Committee. The State power staffers described the committee as one-sided and are planing to challenge the same in the apex court.

As per the allocations made by the committee, 613 employees were allotted to AP and 502 to Telangana. Another 42, who did not choose any of the options given by the committee, were allotted to AP based on their origin of birth. And 242 employees belonging to Telangana, but working in AP, were allotted to Telangana. The AP power utilities disputed with the allocations alleging that out of 6,162 State allocable employees, allotments were made unilaterally only to 1,157 employees.

 They argued that the Telangana power utilities arbitrarily removed 1,157 employees in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and has been insisting that AP absorbed them. “The Telangana power utilities have not shown any interest to prepare the bifurcation lists in complete shape. They did not consider all the State-Cadre posts and also failed to consider 100 per cent of the allocable employees. The focus of Telangana power utilities is confined to a random number of 1,157 employees arbitrarily relieved by them,” the state power utilities said, according to a press release. 

They also disagreed with the committee, alleging that it managed to present that the employees of Telangana were reallocated to the same State cadre just for the sake of the report.

