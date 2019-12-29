Two Vijayawada youth die at Goa Sunburn festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in Goa. The incident took place on Friday afternoon and the two were identified as Sai Prasad and Venkat, who reportedly hailed from Vijayawada.

According to Anjuna police in Goa, the duo arrived in the State on Thursday to participate in the electronic music festival. They reportedly began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the Sunburn venue around 3 pm, and fainted in front of the gate. The police suspected that the two youngsters might have died due to cardiac arrest or drug overdose.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the parents of the victims were informed. “Though they were taken to a private hospital in Mapusa immediately after they fainted, they were declared brought-dead,” said the Anjuna police.