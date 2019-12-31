'Dial-100' service in Vijayawada suffering from prank calls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when Vijayawada city police are making efforts to rescue women in distress, prank calls to ‘Dial-100’ helpline are becoming a cause of concern. According to Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, out of total 3.06 lakh calls received by Dial 100 this year, more than 2.33 lakh were found to be fake.

Addressing a press conference on occasion of annual crime review meeting on Monday, the top cop expressed his concern on the fake calls and warned of taking action against those making such calls to the emergency response number.

“Dial-100 is a system, which helps people in distress or in danger. Making fun of it is highly objectionable and a punishable offence,” he said. “A lot of manpower and resources is wasted whenever one makes a prank call to the service,” he concluded.