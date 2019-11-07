Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu terms govt ineffective; TDP team visits Amaravati 

Stating that the agriculture sector is suffering under the Jagan government, he claimed hundreds of farmers have committed suicide.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, describing it as “ineffective and anti-people”. Addressing party workers at Chandragiri in Chittoor district on Wednesday, Naidu reiterated his demand for reintroduction of free sand policy. He demanded `25 lakh ex gratia for the kin of construction workers who committed suicide. 

“It looks as if the government is least concerned about the sufferings of 35 lakh families dependent on building and construction sector,” the TDP chief observed. Accusing the government of failing in controlling the deaths due to dengue and malaria, the TDP chief asked those who criticised the TDP government’s ‘Domala Pai Dandayatra’ as to why the State government failed to control the mosquito menace. 

Stating that the agriculture sector is suffering under the Jagan government, he claimed hundreds of farmers have committed suicide. He also demanded that the government give the amount under Rythu Bharosa as a lump sum and not in installments. Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP leaders led by party’s deputy floor leader in the State Assembly K Atchannaidu visited Amaravati to inspect the ongoing construction activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchannaidu lashed out at Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for holding the TDP responsible for Amaravati not finding a place in the Indian political map. He dared the ruling party leaders for an open debate on development took place in the capital region during the TDP rule and in the five months rule of the YSRC. 

Pointing out at the buildings for MLAs and MLCs under construction, the TDP leader said it was not proper for the minister to speak untruth. “The senior minister is speaking in a manner unbecoming of his status. He should stop lying on Amaravati,” he advised. Party MP Galla Jayadev and others also spoke. 

