70-year-old farmer ends life by consuming poison

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 70-year-old farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in Kankipadu mandal on Thursday. The deceased farmer was identified as Kodali Swamydas, a resident of Konaguntalaku village. He reportedly had disputes with his brothers over property division. According to the police, when Swamydas approached the tahsildar for changing his name in the land passbook to expedite property division, the process got delayed due to various reasons.

Depressed over the delay, the police suspect that he might have taken the hasty decision of ending his life. The deceased’s family members rued that the revenue department officials ignored his complaint and that he had travelled from pillar to post for more than eight months for the name change. A case has been registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and investigation is underway. Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930 Roshni, a Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000