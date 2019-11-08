Dr APJ Abdul Kalam awards only for students enrolled in Andhra Pradesh government institutions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders stating that the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Prathiba Puraskar awards will be given only to students of government and government-aided colleges instead of those from private institutions across the State. Also, from now the State will bear the full expenditure of the awards instead of the concerned universities.

The awards will be given to students on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on November 11. The awardees will be given cash prizes, tablet PCs, gold medals and certificates. Under technical education category, 430 awardees across 13 districts who have scored 60 per cent and above in diploma examinations in a single attempt will be awarded by the State Board of Technical Education & Training. Similarly 312 awards will be given to students who obtained highest marks in their BA, B Sc and B Com courses.