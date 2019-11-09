Crimes against women on the rise: Brinda Karat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Though a woman has become the Finance Minister, there still lacks financial empowerment of women in our country,” Brinda Karat, CPM National Politburo member, said during her visit to the city on Friday. She added many States were suffering due to government policies.

Addressing the media, Brinda Karat said, “Rural India is awaiting employment and minimum paying jobs. Under the BJP government, the entire country has become a hub for crime, especially those committed against women. In the last two years, nearly 38,000 such crimes have taken place. Even MLAs have been booked in rape cases.”