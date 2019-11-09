Home Cities Vijayawada

Join hands to eradicate ganja menace, says DGP Gautam Sawang

DGP also inaugurated workshop on ‘Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances’, officials from other southern States would also participate.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Gautam Sawang addressing media at the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Friday.

DGP Gautam Sawang addressing media at the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe action would be taken against ganja smugglers and Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be charged for illegal transportation and supply of ganja and narcotic drugs to college and school students, said Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference at Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, Sawang also inaugurated the one-day workshop on ‘Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances’, in which officials from other southern States would also participate. He further requested students to not spoil their bright future by getting addicted to ganja or drugs.

Addressing the officials present, Sawang said that ganja cultivation was quite prevalent in the neighbouring States of Odisha, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand. It was also frequently transported from Malkangiri on the Andhra-Odisha border, East Godavari and Vishakapatnam districts to various States.
An action plan to put an end to the ganja menace by blocking the frequently-used routes was chalked out, the DGP said.

Reminding of the past incidents of busting ganja rackets, the DGP said tonnes of ganja were seized from Vijayawada while peddlers were trying to transport it to other cities of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

“AP government has issued orders to take severe action against smugglers of ganja and other narcotic drugs. By the collaborative work of the police of all southern States, the menace of ganja and other drugs can be eradicated completely by maintaining a database of smugglers within the officials of all departments,” he said.

Additional Director General (ADGP- CID) Sunil Kumar said that AP police were ready to cooperate with the neighbouring States. Forest department additional principal chief conservator of forests Anand Kumar Jha said that ganja crops were being identified using drones and remote sensing data, and were being destroyed in the presence of police and revenue officials.

He also explained that the moderate climate and abundant water supply was helping the accused to cultivate hemp.“Since the investment is very less as compared to other conservative crops, farmers are showing interest in ganja cultivation. If a farmer invests `1 lakh per acre, he can get `2 lakh to `3 lakh as profit,” AK Jha said.

Officials of various departments such as the police, excise, forest, directorate of revenue, intelligence, customs, narcotics control bureau, medical and health, forensic science laboratory, director public prosecutor and others participated in the workshop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada DGP Gautam Sawang Andhra Pradesh gamja
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp