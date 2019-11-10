BJP terms SC’s  Ayodhya order historic; Nadda’s visit postponed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The scheduled visit of BJP national working president JP Nadda to Vijayawada on Sunday has been postponed in view of the Ayodhya case verdict on Saturday. The party leaders said dates of the national working president’s visit will be announced later.Meanwhile, the BJP State leaders hailed the verdict to allot the land in dispute to the Ayodhya trust for facilitating the construction of a temple as a historic one.

Party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the verdict provided a solution to a decade-old problem. “This is not the time to assess victory or failure, but it is the time to prove we are all the same and that there is unity in diversity,” he said. BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) too described the judgment as the “success of the people”.