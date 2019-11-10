Haj pilgrimage deadline extended to December 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Haj Committee said the Haj Committee of India has announced an extension for the submission of applications for the pilgrimage till December 5. Earlier, the last date for submission was November 10.

In a statement on Saturday, the committee said that the number of applications filed so far were below expectations. So far, only 1,634 applications were filed against the last year’s 2,600. The below expected applications was the reason for the deadline extension, the committee noted. It further observed that the reason for the decrease in applications was because the Centre removed subsidy on Haj pilgrimage and additionally levying GST.

However, since the State government enhanced the financial support extended, the committee appealed Muslims to use the opportunity. With Vijayawada being made the embarkation point, it will be convenient as well, the committee noted. Applications can be downloaded from Haj Committee of India’s website. For any details contact 18004257873.