‘Human development top on govt agenda’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries and IT Mekapathi Goutham Reddy explained the vision and priorities of the State government at an interactive meeting between the Government of AP and Indian Ambassadors, senior IFS Officers from 14 countries and dignitaries of foreign missions in India, organised in Hyderabad on Thursday night. “The priority of the Government of Andhra Pradesh is not only ensuring that business thrives in the State, but also to drive human development.”

The minister explained the promises made to different sections of the people by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We will strive to continue to be the number one State in India for ease of doing business by having best policies, transparent and corruption-free governance, and a single-window approval system.

Further, we will ensure that the State has the best workforce through world-class education and skill training, healthcare and other social safety systems.” Principal Secretary Rajat Bhargav highlighted the natural advantages that the State enjoys such as second-longest coastline in India, a thriving food processing, pharmaceuticals, electronics and automobiles sectors and an educated workforce.