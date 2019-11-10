Peace, harmony prevail in State on verdict day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Since dawn on Saturday, police were on high alert across the State to prevent any possible disturbances in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya issue and heaved a sigh of relief at the end of the day with no untoward incident taking place anywhere. However, as a precautionary measure, additional forces will continue the vigil at sensitive places for two more days, police said.

Even as the verdict was being delivered by the Supreme Court on Ayodhya, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to exercise restraint and maintain peace and harmony in the State. The CM reminded the people of the assurance of both the parties in the case that they would abide by SC judgment. Hence, the people should refrain from making any provocative statements and help in maintaining communal harmony, he urged.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said the unanimous decision taken by the panel of esteemed judges must be respected. “I request all to maintain peace and harmony,” he said in a tweet. Emphasising the need for respecting the verdict of the Supreme Court, Left party leaders urged the people to exercise restraint. Earlier, DGP D Gautam Sawang appealed to the people not to be carried away by rumours.

Security was beefed up in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Ongole, Kadapa and other places across the State to prevent any untoward incidents.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were promulgated at several sensitive places in the State. At Panja centre in Vijayawada, a huge police force was deployed along with water cannons. Security was also strengthened at Labbipet in the city.

In Visakhapatnam, special police pickets were set up at several vulnerable places. Commissioner of Police RK Meena directed DCPs and ACPs to closely monitor the law and order situation in the city. Security was stepped up at bus stations and railway stations in the district.All liquor shops and bars were closed in Kurnool. Police warned that stern action would be taken against mischief mongers if they resorted to spreading of fake news on social media. In the evening, Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa thanked the people for their cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony.