Seeds Act: Farmers to raise voice in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over little time given to express objections with regard to the proposed Agriculture Seeds Act, farmers organisations in the State will be raising the issue at the All-India Farmer Convention to be held in New Delhi on November 29 and 30.

Speaking to mediapersons, after a coordination meeting with members of Andhra Pradesh Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on Saturday, former agriculture minister and farmer leader Vadde Shobanadreswara Rao said the new Seeds Act drafted by the Centre will only benefit seeds companies.

“Farmers across the country have apprehensions and to discuss the issue, 10 days time given by the Centre is not sufficient. We demand at least one more month and the same will be raised during the Delhi conference,” he said.

Expressing concern over the uncertain fate of tenant farmers, the farmer leader urged the Centre to come out with a fool-proof legislation at the national level to protect their interest. It was also stressed that programmes extending the monitory benefit to the farmers should be based on the acreage and status of cultivator rather than ownership of the land.

“After the Delhi meeting, we will fully focus on the tenant farmers’ issue and ensure their welfare is guaranteed by both State and Central governments. There is also an urgent need for bringing a law on the lines of the Agriculture Loan Relief introduced in Kerala,” he said.