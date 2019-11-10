VIT invites applications for BTech

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sale of application forms for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE-2020) for BTech programmes was launched by VIT AP vice-president Sankar Viswanathan at the Head Post Office here on Saturday.

The application forms for VITEEE 2020 can be obtained by sending a demand draft for `1,250 drawn in favour of Vellore Institute of Technology, payable at the respective campuses or by cash payment at selected 22 post offices across the country. Online applications are available on web with payment of `1,150. The last date for applying is February 29, 2020. Further details may be obtained on www.vit.ac.in.