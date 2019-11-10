VMC eyes high rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aspiring to achieve top rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is reaching out to the residents in order to promote the Swachhta App, an official android application for reporting civic issues.

By promoting the extensive usage of the app that encourages public participation in keeping a city clean, the civic body can grab at least 400 marks in the ensuing survey. To make the initiative a success, VMC additional commissioner (general) K Sakuntala conducted a survey in Krishna Lanka and Ranigari Thota in the city on Saturday.

During her visit, she briefed the residents about the services available in Swachata app so that they can report grievances pertaining to handing over wet and dry waste separately to the sanitation workers during door-to-door segregation, maintenance of home composting units and manufacturing manure out of it.