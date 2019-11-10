Will launch protest if VOAs are removed, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday came down heavily on the State government for its interference into the affairs of Village Organisations Accountants (VOAs) or Self Help Group (SHG) bookkeepers and said if the government removes them, TDP will launch a state-wide protest.

Naidu said, VOAs are appointed by the village organisations formed by the SHGs as per law and removing them would be illegal. He said VOAs have been an immense help to the women SHGs in both rural and urban areas.

“To sustain those VOAs, the TDP government had ensured that they get a salary of `5,000 in addition to the payment given by the SHGs. During the run-up to elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to increase their pay from `5000 to `10,000. However, now, he is even contemplating to have them removed and has not even paid them salaries for the past six months,” he said.The TDP chief demanded that the government roll back its decision to have the VOAs removed and said if it fails to act, TDP will wage a legal battle against the government.