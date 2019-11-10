Youth cheats unemployed promising CRDA jobs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime police filed a case against a youngster who cheated as many as 20 unemployed youngsters by promising them jobs in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office.The accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed by the police, created a counterfeit CRDA website with the help of a website hosting company and gave advertisements in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, inviting the unemployed to attend an interview for outsourcing jobs in the CRDA office in Vijayawada.

According to sources, the accused, from Sinarayapalem of Prakasam district, is a college dropout. When a few unemployed youths contacted him, he asked them to come to Vijayawada for an interview. He took a room in a private hotel in the city and conducted formal interviews for them on October 29. Two days after the interview, the accused sent messages to the candidates and asked them to pay `5,000 towards the ‘processing fee’.

He sent a link of the fake website, which was developed in such a way that the amount credited to his personal bank account, asked the candidates to pay the said amount. “Four candidates paid him `5,000 and waited for his response. When he did not respond, they grew suspicious, and approached CRDA officials, after which the incident came to light,” Cybercrime police inspector K Shivaji said.

CRDA officials then lodged a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, Cybercrime police blocked the website and arrested the accused. “The investigation is still under process. Further details will be shared soon,” the CI added.