Police crack whip to silence bike noise

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on traffic violators, who have been customising their motorbike silencers to emanate loud sound, traffic police started intensified enforcement drives across the city and registered more than 1,000 cases in the month of November.

With more complaints being received against the youth for creating disturbances and noise pollution with their customised high-end bikes, traffic police took the issue seriously and conducted drives at all major junctions.

According to the information obtained from the city police, alongside the 1,000 cases registered for loud silencers, another 500 cases were registered for fitting huge crash guards, horns beyond the permissible limit, sirens, rash driving and performing stunts on roads in late hours.

“The incidents of disturbance and noise pollution due to customised high-end bikes are increasing. Hence, we have decided to take action against the violators,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) TV Nagaraju.

According to Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, no owner of a vehicle shall so alter the vehicle that the particulars contained in the Certificate of Registration are no longer accurate.

It strictly prohibits the alteration of motor vehicles against standards prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer. It also suggests that vehicle owners should take approval from the Regional Transport Officer for any alterations made to the vehicle.

The police further said the violators were asked to bring the factory-fitted exhausts in order to get their bikes back.