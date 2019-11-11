Home Cities Vijayawada

Police crack whip to silence bike noise

The police further said the violators were asked to bring the factory-fitted exhausts in order to get their bikes back.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on traffic violators, who have been customising their motorbike silencers to emanate loud sound, traffic police started intensified enforcement drives across the city and registered more than 1,000 cases in the month of November.

With more complaints being received against the youth for creating disturbances and noise pollution with their customised high-end bikes, traffic police took the issue seriously and conducted drives at all major junctions.

According to the information obtained from the city police, alongside the 1,000 cases registered for loud silencers, another 500 cases were registered for fitting huge crash guards, horns beyond the permissible limit, sirens, rash driving and performing stunts on roads in late hours.

“The incidents of disturbance and noise pollution due to customised high-end bikes are increasing. Hence, we have decided to take action against the violators,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) TV Nagaraju.

According to Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, no owner of a vehicle shall so alter the vehicle that the particulars contained in the Certificate of Registration are no longer accurate.

It strictly prohibits the alteration of motor vehicles against standards prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer. It also suggests that vehicle owners should take approval from the Regional Transport Officer for any alterations made to the vehicle.

The police further said the violators were asked to bring the factory-fitted exhausts in order to get their bikes back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp