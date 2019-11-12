Home Cities Vijayawada

Neighbour kills minor girl in Vijayawada, stuffs body in a bag

Police said that the girl, who was murdered by her neighbour, went missing on Sunday night and her parents lodged a complaint in this regard.

Relatives of minor girl Dwaraka weeping who was killed by her neighbor at Nallakunta village near Vijayawada on Monday

Relatives of minor girl Dwaraka weeping who was killed by her neighbor at Nallakunta village near Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a gruesome incident, a man murdered a minor girl, stuffed the body in a gunny bag and hid it in his house at Nallakunta village under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Monday. The accused was identified as T Prakash (40), who is a neighbour of the victim. 

Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector DKN Mohan Reddy said Movva Dwaraka (8) went missing on Sunday night and her parents lodged a complaint in this regard. While the girl’s father Anil Kumar Babu (42) works as a helper in a nearby beverage company, mother Ramanamma (38) is a part-time worker in a private junior college at Nallakunta. The couple got three children, two sons and a daughter. 

The two boys are studying in a social welfare school, while Dwaraka is a fourth standard student of St Paul’s English Medium School at Guntupalli. In their complaint, the girl’s parents stated that Dwaraka went out around 8 pm and did not return home. Based on their complaint, the Chief Inspector immediately formed two special police teams and they searched for the missing girl in Nallakunta and surrounding places. Though the police searched for the girl the whole night, they could not trace Dwaraka. The police also analysed the footage of CCTV cameras in the area to trace the missing girl, but in vain. 

However, the cruel and gruesome act of Prakash came to light around 4 pm when his wife returned home from her parent’s village and found a gunny bag in which the girl was found dead, while cleaning the house. She immediately informed the matter to the police and the accused was taken into custody.

 “The accused lured the girl by offering chocolates and later strangled her to death. He is being interrogated to find out the reason for committing the heinous crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II, L&O) Vikrant Patil. 

