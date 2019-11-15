Mercedes Benz eyes expansion in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the 25th anniversary of Mercedes Benz in India, Mahavir Motors celebrated the occasion by organising the ‘immersive star Xperience’ event on Thursday by displaying premium cars manufactured by the luxury automobile maker.

Addressing a press conference, Mahavir Motors group chairman Yashwanth Jabakah briefed about the Star Xperience event which is part of a slew of unique memorable brand experiences curated by Mercedes-Benz, like Brand Tour, Service on Wheels, Service Clinics, LuxeDrive and AMG Emotional Tours.

He said that the company owns two exclusive showrooms- Vijayawada and Hyderabad and two service centres and would like to expand their network in tier 2 and tier 3 cities soon.

Speaking on the automobile giant’s expansion plans, Yashwanth said that new models will be launched next year.

“The Pune plant is one of the best plants across the world. The service facility in Vijayawada can handle nearly 2400 cars in a year. GLC is the most preferred SUV by customers and contributes to roughly 30 percent of the national sales. Mercedes-Benz has the widest qualitative network reach for any luxury carmaker in India with 95 outlets across 47 cities, he added.

