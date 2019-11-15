RTC unions submit memo to merger panel 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seven-member working group appointed by the State government to study and submit a plan of action for merging the APSRTC with the government conducted a meeting with the RTC Employees Unions at Interim Government Complex in Velgapudi on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by committee chairman and R&B principal secretary MT Krishna Babu.

During the meeting, the Employees Union (EU), recognised body in the corporation, submitted a representation pressing for the implementation of their 26 demands.

The major demands include implementation of old pension scheme introduced before 2004, repayment of Rs 380 crore utilised by the APSRTC management from Employees Credit Cooperative Society (CCS), compassionate employment and construction of workshops, bus body building unit, tyre retreading unit in the corporation’s lands spread across the State.

EU general secretary P Damodar told Krishna Babu that the RTC employees should get salary benefits on a par with that of the government employees. In this regard, the government should ensure implementation of old pension scheme introduced before 2004.