Trivandrum-bound Kerala Express suffers wheel disc break, no casualties

VIJAYAWADA: The wheel disc of one of the coaches of the Trivandrum-bound Kerala Express broke while it was entering Yerpedu railway station in Chittoor district. A major mishap has been averted as there was no injuries or casualties to the passengers or the crew of the train.

According to Railway officials, train no 12626 New Delhi-Trivandrum Express was entering the railway station when one of the wheel discs broke.

The train was moving at a very slow speed as it was entering the railway station thus preventing any damage to the coach or the passengers, officials said.

An Accident Relief Train and Medical Relief Van was rushed to Yerpedu to take up restoration works.

Some trains on the line were running beyond schedule, according to reports reaching here.

