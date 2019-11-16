Workshop on rescue of minors at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Childline officials conducted a workshop on protection of children on railway premises and legal procedures to handover the rescued minors to the NGO for railway protection force (RPF), government railway police (GRP), ticket collectors (TC), civil police and sanitation staff at the city railway station on Friday.

The workshop was conducted as part of the ongoing week-long celebrations on the occasion of completion of 18 years of Childline. A total of 2,533 children were rescued in the last financial year as against the 1,226 children rescued till September this year at the railway station.

Among the rescued were runaways, missing, abandoned, victims of child labour and child trafficking and had medical problems. The NGO has united 270 children with their parents this year, while 530 were united last year.