Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney interacts with  beneficiaries in Gudavalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Saturday interacted with the beneficiaries of various State government initiatives from Gudavalli of Krishna district and inquired if the benefits were reaching the intended. She also visited the village secretariat and took stock of its functioning.

The CS along with district collector A Md Imtiaz and joint collector K Madhavi Latha participated in a programme organised to interact with the beneficiaries of Navaratnalu. She inquired on the implementation of YSR Rythu Bharosa, social pensions and other schemes, which have already been rolled out. She also visited the exhibition on the nine flagship schemes.

On the occasion, the district officials explained to the Chief Secretary how the beneficiaries of housing project were identified. They informed that social audit was conducted to ensure that the schemes were implemented on a saturation mode.