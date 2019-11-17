Home Cities Vijayawada

Demolish houses, structures obstructing HT cable works: Municipal Commissioner 

After observing irregular drain flow in the major outfall drain, he ordered them to ensure proper flow to avoid inconvenience for the residents. 

Published: 17th November 2019 08:58 AM

Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the town planning department officials to demolish houses and other structures obstructing the ongoing works pertaining to high tension cables between Currency Nagar and Gurunanak Nagar.

The civic body chief accompanied by city planner K Lakshmana Rao and health officer K Madhusudhana Prasad conducted a ground level inspection in the city on Saturday. After observing that some residents are still residing on the road in question, he sought the town planning department officials to demolish existing houses and structures and shift the residents to flats in Jakkampudi. 

On the occasion, the residents informed the commissioner that delay in providing power supply to the flats allotted to them forced them not to vacate their original residences. In response to their plea, he immediately directed the officials concerned to ensure power supply at the flats and complete the HT cable works at the earliest. He proceeded to Bharathi Nagar, Mahanadu Road, Currency Nagar and Kanaka Durga Nagar and verified the applications received by the VMC from the respective localities for construction of high rise buildings. 

Later, Venkatesh proceeded to Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road and directed the town planning department officials to prepare a detailed list of applications received for availing the TDR bonds during road widening. 

The civic body chief also directed the health department officials to impose a fine of `5,000 on RR Chicken Shop for indiscriminately dumping the waste into drains and also instructed the officials concerned to serve notices to them for not maintaining an underground drainage connection.

TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh Gurunanak Nagar Currency Naga Demolition drive high tension cables
